Adviser Farooq-e-Azam for dignified rehabilitation of July martyrs’ families, injured

by newsdesk
Liberation War Affairs Adviser Farooq-e-Azam, Bir Pratik, today stressed the need for proper rehabilitation of the families of the martyrs and the injured of the 2024 July Uprising, based on their education, work experience, and training.

Speaking at an inter-ministerial meeting held at the conference room of the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs, the Adviser said, “The Ministry has already issued a detailed notification outlining the process for the rehabilitation of the families of July martyrs and those who fought during the uprising.”

Farooq-e-Azam called upon all concerned to take effective steps and formulate future action plans to ensure dignified rehabilitation, keeping in mind the spirit and heroism of the July Uprising.

Highlighting the government’s commitment, he added, “The interim government has already adopted a comprehensive rehabilitation program for the July martyrs and the injured. All these programs will be implemented without delay.”

Dr Neyamat Ullah Bhuiyan, Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Employment and Expatriates’ Welfare, Israt Chowdhury, Secretary of the Liberation War Affairs Ministry, Md Nazrul Islam, Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Public Works and Md Anwar Hossain, Secretary of the Ministry of Science and Technology, along with representatives from various ministries, departments, and institutions, were present at the meeting.

 

