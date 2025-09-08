Home » Nepal Rocked by Gen Z Protests, Demonstrators Storm Parliament; 8 Dead
Kathmandu, Nepal – Nepal is witnessing unprecedented political unrest as Gen Z protests turn deadly in the capital. On Monday, thousands of students and youth protesters, outraged over government corruption and the recent ban on social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, YouTube, and X (formerly Twitter), stormed the Nepal Parliament premises, defying security barriers.

Clashes between demonstrators and police have resulted in at least 8 deaths, with many others critically injured. Victims were treated at Civil Hospital, Everest Hospital, and the National Trauma Centre, with some suffering severe gunshot wounds.

Authorities used water cannons, tear gas, and rubber bullets to control the crowds, while protesters fought back using sticks, tree branches, and water bottles. Eyewitnesses reported that the unrest spread rapidly across multiple areas of Kathmandu.

The Kathmandu District Administration Office has imposed a curfew in sensitive zones, including the President’s residence at Shital Niwas, Vice-President’s residence in Lainchaur, Singha Durbar, and Prime Minister’s residence at Baluwatar, from 12:30 pm to 10:00 pm, to prevent further violence and maintain security.

This wave of youth-led protests reflects growing frustration with political corruption and restrictions on digital freedoms. Demonstrators are demanding accountability and the lifting of the social media ban, emphasizing the rising role of Gen Z in Nepalese politics.

Authorities have urged citizens to stay indoors and follow curfew rules as the government monitors the situation closely. The ongoing events mark a pivotal moment for Nepal, highlighting the country’s escalating political tensions and the mobilization of young voters in shaping national policy.

