After Highways, Now Railways Blocked in Faridpur; Southwest Bangladesh Cut Off

Protesters in Faridpur have blocked railway lines on Thursday (October 11, 2025), marking the second phase of their ongoing demonstration against the redistricting of Faridpur-4 constituency. This follows days of highway blockades. As a result, both road and rail connections between the capital and 21 southwestern districts have been disrupted.

The railway blockade began at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, leaving the intercity Jahanabad Express from Khulna to Dhaka stranded at Muksudpur railway station.

According to sources at Bhanga Railway and local reports, angry residents obstructed the Dhaka-Khulna rail line at Kaidubi Rail Gate in Bhanga Upazila by placing tree trunks on the tracks. The train from Khulna to Dhaka was reversed at Muksudpur station. As an alternative, trains must now travel via Kashiani Junction, then Boalmari and Kalukhali to reach Rajbari, or cross the Jamuna Bridge to reach Dhaka. The Rupsi Bangla Express heading to Benapole has also been halted along this route.

Kaidubi Rail Gate gatekeeper, Mustafizur Rahman, confirmed that locals blocked the railway gate with tree trunks from 7:30 a.m., preventing all train movement since morning.

Assistant Manager of Bhanga Railway Junction, Mohammad Sakib Akand, said the Jahanabad Express from Khulna was scheduled to reach Bhanga at 8:15 a.m., but the blockade has stranded it at Muksudpur.

Shabur Hossain, officer-in-charge of Bhanga Railway Police, noted that passengers are suffering due to the halt. He warned that unless the protesters lift the blockade, train services are unlikely to resume until the situation stabilizes.

The protests are in response to a September 4 decision by the Election Commission, which transferred Algi and Hamirdi unions of Bhanga Upazila from Faridpur-4 to Faridpur-2’s Nagarkanda constituency, officially gazetted. In recent days, protesters have repeatedly blocked highways, held human chains, filed petitions in the High Court, and obstructed rail lines.