Trump Calls for 100% Tariffs on India and China Over Russian Oil Purchases

U.S. President Donald Trump has urged the European Union (EU) to impose import tariffs of up to 100% on India and China to stop them from buying crude oil from Russia.

Indian news outlet NDTV reported this on Wednesday (September 10), citing British media. The move aims to pressure Russia, as India and China are its two largest buyers of crude oil.

According to the British newspaper Financial Times, Trump made the request during a phone call on Tuesday with U.S. and European officials in Washington, who were discussing ways to cut off funding for Russia’s war. A U.S. official said, “We are ready, fully ready. But we will only act if our European partners move first.”

Another official added that if the EU imposes tariffs on Beijing and New Delhi, Washington would follow suit, significantly increasing U.S. tariffs on Indian and Chinese goods. Currently, U.S. tariffs on Indian products stand at 50%, while tariffs on Chinese products are 30%.

A U.S. official told the Financial Times, “This morning, the President made it clear—the most effective way is to impose large tariffs and maintain them until China stops buying Russian oil. There’s nowhere else for that oil to go.”

The proposal comes amid growing frustration at the White House following failed attempts to negotiate a ceasefire in the Ukraine-Russia conflict. Upon taking office, Trump had claimed he could halt the war within hours. Last Sunday, after extensive Russian airstrikes on the Kremlin, Trump threatened new sanctions on Russia and warned countries still buying Russian oil. So far, only India has faced punitive tariffs for purchasing Russian oil.

In China’s case, Washington has not yet taken specific steps. Earlier this year in April, Trump raised tariffs on Chinese goods, but partially relaxed them in May following significant market disruptions.