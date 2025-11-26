Ali Riaz doesn’t know woman spreading “fabricated allegations” against him: CA Press Wing

Chief Adviser’s Special Assistant Professor Ali Riaz today clarified that he does not know the woman named Atandrranu Ripa, who is circulating “false, fabricated and baseless” allegations against him.

“Prof Riaz said that he does not know the woman circulating the allegations. The woman’s claims regarding any communication or relationship with him (Ali Riaz) are entirely false,” said a statement released by Chief Adviser’s Press Wing this evening.

Prof Riaz further said that such “false statements are being spread in a motivated manner”, it said, adding, he (Ali Riaz) urged the people concerned to immediately stop circulating such statements.

“Otherwise, Prof Riaz warned that legal action will be taken against these defamatory, objectionable and character-assassinating attempts,” the statement said.

It also said that the government is closely monitoring the circulation of “false, fabricated and baseless video statements” by a woman named Atandrranu Ripa on social media targeting Prof Riaz since Tuesday.

Terming the propaganda as an attempt to “malign Prof Riaz’s character”, the statement said the government is considering taking appropriate measures in this regard.