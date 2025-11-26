CEC vows firm action against attempts to resist election

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin today reaffirmed the Election Commission’s commitment to ensuring a free, fair and neutral 13th national election, asserting that any attempts to resist the polls would be met with firm action backed by the support of the nation.

“We, with the support of all-including the countrymen, voters and media-will deliver a free, fair and neutral election. We believe we will be successful,” he said.

He made the remarks while replying to questions from reporters after inspecting election preparedness and training activities of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) at the Dhaka Battalion (5 BGB) training ground in BGB Headquarters, Peelkhana.

Responding to threats from a political party to resist the election if barred from participating, the CEC said the EC is fully prepared.

“Those who announced to resist the election will be faced collectively with the support of the people, voters and the media,” he said.

He continued: “We all together will resist any untoward situation. InshaAllah, no such incident will take place.”

Speaking about the overall law and order situation, Nasir Uddin noted that it is already better than the situation on August 5, 2025, and continues to improve as the election approaches.

“The law and order situation will improve gradually. Everything is falling in line as the election comes nearer,” he said.

Assuring vigilance, he added, “We will hold the election by maintaining law and order.”

The CEC praised the role of law enforcement agencies, noting that their extensive election-related training-including that of BGB, police and Ansar-will significantly enhance their performance during polling duties and contribute to delivering a ‘beautiful election’ to the nation.

The CEC announced that it will hold a meeting with law-enforcement agencies on November 30 to finalize deployment strategies.

Security arrangements will be determined based on a risk assessment that categorizes polling centers as red, yellow, or green.

Election commissioners, the Senior Secretary of the Election Commission, BGB Director General Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui, senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, and BGB high-level officers were present during the inspection.

Following the training exercise, the CEC spoke to the media, praising the professionalism, dedication and readiness of BGB members in ensuring a free, fair and peaceful election.

He highlighted the role of field-level BGB personnel in maintaining discipline and neutrality throughout the electoral process.

Later, the CEC held a views-exchange meeting at the Shaheed Shakil Ahmed Hall with BGB members of all ranks.

The session was joined via video teleconference by all BGB regions, sectors, battalions and units across the country.

During the meeting, the CEC provided strategic guidance to BGB personnel deployed for election duties and commended their thorough preparation and commitment.

According to BGB, a total of 1,210 platoons of the force will be deployed nationwide for election duties.

BGB personnel will be on duty in all upazilas except Sandwip, Hatia and Kutubdia, and will operate independently in 60 out of 115 border upazilas.

The election training for BGB personnel began on August 24, 2025, and will continue until January 22, 2026, with the entire programme being conducted in four phases.