AL’s rebel candidates won’t get party tickets for polls: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said those who contested in elections defying the party’s command in the past will not get the party nomination for any polls at present and in future.

“Punitive actions will also be taken against those who will send or have sent names of intending candidates to the centre for polls by making irregularities,” he told a regular press briefing at his official residence here.

Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said the party men who will become revel candidates this time will not get any post or position or party’s nomination as well in future.

About BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir’s comment that plans are underway to turn Bangladesh into a ‘subservient’ state, he said the people of the country know it very well which party wants to see Bangladesh as a subservient state.

Those who frequently make complaints to foreigners, who wait at the closed door of foreign embassies with flowers and sweets, who sought interventions of foreigners in the country’s internal issues, want to see Bangladesh as a subservient state, he added.