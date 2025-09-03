Amir Khasru for creating culture of questioning the power

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury today said the culture of questioning the power must be created in the country, noting that currently no one dares to question those in authority.

“No one wants to tell the truth to power. We must learn to speak the truth to power. We don’t have this in our culture. We have to bring back the culture of speaking the truth to power,” he said as the chief guest at a seminar titled “Post-July Political Thoughts: Which Direction Bangladesh is Walking to.”

School of leadership USA (Bangladesh Chapter) organized the event at Lakeshore Hotel in Gulshan in the city.

Referring to the changes in people’s hopes and aspirations in post-July Bangladesh, the senior BNP leader said, “If we cannot embrace the immense transformation in the minds and psyche of the people of Bangladesh, and the changes in their hopes and aspirations that occurred after the escape of dictator Sheikh Hasina, then that political personality or political party has no future either.”

Khasru said, “If there is a struggle over who gets credit for the July uprising, then the future of Bangladesh is uncertain. What is happening now in Bangladesh is this – this movement is my achievement; I must enjoy it, I must run Bangladesh, I must decide how Bangladesh will be run, and if my decisions are not obeyed, I will not do this or that.’ We must get out of this culture.”

He urged everyone to move toward building the future Bangladesh instead of fighting for credit.

The standing committee member then highlighted the BNP’s various initiatives for building a new Bangladesh and said, “BNP is working on various aspects to transform all citizens into human resources. We have undertaken various plans to ensure equal opportunities for all citizens. To ensure the basic needs of education and healthcare, we are considering allocating 5 percent of the GDP to these two sectors in the national budget.”

Stating that a swift return to a democratic process would be beneficial for the country, he said, “The post-revolution countries that returned to a democratic process through an electoral process sooner have done well. And the countries that are delayed are without democracy and a good economy, and are in a state of civil war.”