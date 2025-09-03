Clash Between Two Villages in Brahmanbaria Over Victory Rally Scuffle, 30 Injured

Sheikh Rajen, Brahmanbaria Correspondent: At least 30 people were injured in a clash between two groups of villagers in Sarail, Brahmanbaria, after an altercation broke out during a victory rally marking the BNP’s founding anniversary. The clash erupted around 5:00 pm on Wednesday, September 3, and continued intermittently until 8:30 pm near the Hospital Mor area between residents of Syedtula and Uchalipara villages. The injured are receiving treatment locally.

According to police and local sources, a rally was scheduled to be led by Sarail Upazila BNP General Secretary Nuruzzaman Laskar Tapu to celebrate the party’s 47th founding anniversary. Supporters from different areas began marching in groups toward Hospital Mor to join the procession.

During this time, an altercation broke out when a youth accompanying Mosharraf, a resident of Uchalipara and BNP supporter, accidentally bumped into Mujahid from Syedtula village. The two engaged in a heated argument that escalated into a scuffle. When Mosharraf tried to calm the situation, Mujahid struck him on the head.

Following the incident, villagers from Syedtula and Uchalipara engaged in a violent clash with makeshift weapons. The confrontation spread across multiple points in the area, with both sides chasing each other and hurling bricks and stones, creating panic in the locality. At least 30 people from both groups were injured.

Additional Superintendent of Police in Brahmanbaria, Obaidur Rahman, said that police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. He also confirmed that legal action is underway regarding the incident.