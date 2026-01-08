Home » An EU observer mission will look into the credibility of the electoral process 
An EU observer mission will look into the credibility of the electoral process 

The European Union (EU) will look at the credibility of the entire electoral process in view of the upcoming parliamentary elections and referendum in Bangladesh. The organization’s election observation mission will monitor all the procedural matters from voter registration to free and fair polling.

He said these things to reporters after a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin on Thursday (January 8) afternoon. Deputy Chief of Observer Inta Lacy, Legal Analyst Irene-Maria Gourani and Election Analyst Vasil Vasanka were also present in the delegation of the organization’s election observers.

He said, we have just started our mission. We have a team, who will work through the entire process and publish a final report detailing all the details. In this context, we would like to say that Bangladesh is a vibrant democracy and we are looking at this opportunity to observe your entire electoral process with great importance.

In response to a question, he said, Bangladesh is a beautiful country with a multidimensional and diverse society. We will observe the vote of all Bangladesh.

When asked what issues the European Union (EU) will focus on in monitoring the elections in Bangladesh, he said, procedural issues such as voter registration, organizing free and fair polling and the credibility of the entire process. Our work has already started.

What did the EC tell you about the election, he said, the EC explained the entire process to us and highlighted various challenges. For example, organizing parliamentary elections and referendum together is a big challenge. But I hope, the Election Commission will deal with the matter appropriately.

