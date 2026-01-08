Traders call off strike, LP gas sale starts

The LP Gas Traders Cooperative Society Limited has called off the indefinite strike announced in LPG marketing and supply across the country. After a meeting held at the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) office on Thursday (January 8), the president of the organization informed about this decision. Salim Khan As a result, the sale of LP gas has started today from Thursday.

Three main demands were raised by the LPG traders in the meeting. The demands are to stop the ongoing administrative drive across the country, increase the charges of LPG distributors and retailers and ensure uninterrupted supply.

BERC Chairman Jalal Ahmed assured the meeting that the commission will discuss the ongoing operation with the administration and necessary steps will be taken following the legal process regarding the increase in charges.

He further said that the LPG Operators Association has informed that alternative measures have been taken to import the product despite the shortage of vessels. As a result, the LPG supply situation may become somewhat normal by next week.

However, the president of the association. Salim Khan said that they are spending more than 1 thousand 300 rupees to buy a cylinder from the operators. As a result, it is not possible for them to sell a 12 kg LPG cylinder at a price less than one and a half thousand rupees.

On the other hand, BERC Chairman Jalal Ahmed said that he does not see any reasonable reason for selling LPG at a price higher than Tk 1,306 set by the commission for the month of January.

Notably, on Wednesday (January 7), LP Gas Traders Cooperative Society Limited announced to stop the supply and sale of LPG cylinders across the country until the demand is met. After the announcement, the sale of LPG cylinders has been stopped in Dhaka, Gazipur, Sylhet, Sunamganj, Moulvibazar and Habiganj since this morning. However, LPG sales were normal in other districts of the country.

Due to the decision to call off the strike, LPG supply is expected to be fully normal across the country soon.