Armed Forces Directed to Act with Professionalism in Election Duties

Dr. Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Advisor to the interim government, has instructed the armed forces to carry out their duties with professionalism in the upcoming 13th National Parliament elections.

He issued this directive on Monday (January 26) during an exchange of views meeting with senior armed forces officials at the Helmet Auditorium of the Army Headquarters, held in anticipation of the upcoming 13th National Parliament Election and the Referendum-2026.

Upon the Chief Advisor’s arrival at the venue, he was welcomed by Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Nazmul Hassan, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmud Khan, and Principal Staff Officer of the Armed Forces Division Lt. General S M Kamrul Hassan.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Chief Advisor acknowledged the glorious and responsible role of the armed forces in various national needs and expressed his sincere thanks and gratitude to them for maintaining law and order in the country with patience and professionalism over a long period.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on various important and contemporary election-related issues. The Chief Advisor, at this juncture, guided the armed forces to perform their duties with professionalism, impartiality, and inter-institutional coordination to ensure the upcoming election is participatory, fear-free, and fair for everyone.

Senior military officials from the Army, Navy, and Air Force, along with relevant guests and media personnel, were present at the exchange of views meeting.