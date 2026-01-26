Total 5-Day Holiday Granted for Election

The general public of the country is set to receive a continuous five-day government holiday in observance of the 13th National Parliament Election and Referendum. The government has declared this holiday to ensure the smooth conduct of the polling process and to guarantee voters can exercise their franchise without any hindrance.

As part of this arrangement, February 11 and 12 (Wednesday and Thursday) will be observed as government holidays nationwide by executive order. Additionally, a special holiday has been declared on February 10 (Tuesday) to facilitate voting for workers and employees in industrial zones. With the inclusion of the weekly Friday and Saturday holidays, the public will enjoy a continuous five-day break.

On Sunday, January 25, a gazette notification regarding this matter was issued by the Ministry of Public Administration. A.B.M. Abu Bakar Siddique, Assistant Secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration, signed it by order of the President.

The gazette states that, in accordance with the decision of the Advisory Council meeting, a government holiday has been declared nationwide on February 11 and 12 by executive order for the 13th National Parliament Election and Referendum. This holiday will be applicable to all officers and employees working in government, semi-government, autonomous, and private offices, institutions, and organizations.

The notification further specifies that teachers, officers, and employees of both government and private educational institutions will also be covered by this holiday.

Concurrently, a special holiday has been declared on February 10 to facilitate the exercise of voting rights for workers and employees in the country’s industrial zones. The government believes this measure will enable the working population in these areas to go to their respective polling stations and cast their votes.

It is noteworthy that polling for the 13th National Parliament Election will take place nationwide on February 12 (Thursday). A referendum is also scheduled for the same day. As per the Election Commission’s announcement, voting will proceed continuously from 7:30 AM to 4:30 PM.

Stakeholders anticipate that this government decision will boost voter turnout and ensure the smooth conduct of both the election and the referendum.