Arrest warrant issued against Tareq, Zubaida in graft case

A Dhaka court today issued arrest warrants against BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman and his wife Dr Zubaida Rahman in a graft case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Judge Md Asaduzzaman of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court today issued the warrants after accepting charge sheets against them.

The court also fixed January 5 to submit the report on execution of the arrest warrants against them.

On September 26 in 2007, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed the case against Tarique Rahman, his wife Zubaida Rahman and mother-in-law Iqbal-Mand Banu for amassing illegal wealth of Taka 4.81 crore and concealing information about the assets.

The anti-graft body filed the charge-sheet in 2008. After that, Zubaida filed a petition with the High Court pleading to quash the proceedings of the case. The High Court in the same year stayed the proceedings of the case, which was later upheld by the Appellate Division.

The High Court after holding final hearing on the matter, cancelled the plea of Zubaida on April 12, 2017. It had also asked her to appear before the trial court concerned within eight weeks. Later, Zubaida filed a leave to appeal petition against the High Court order.

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on April 13, 2022, scrapped Zubaida’s leave to appeal petition and upheld the High Court order.