Asif Nazrul Announces Formation Timeline of New Government

Asif Nazrul, advisor for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, announced, “The gazette of the results of the 13th national parliamentary election will be published by February 14, and the new government will be formed before the start of the holy month of Ramadan.” He added, “Arrangements will be made for the Members of Parliament (MPs) to take their oath as soon as possible after the publication of the results gazette.”

He made these remarks on Thursday (February 12) around 2:30 PM, after casting his vote at the Siddheswari Girls’ College center in the capital.

Asif Nazrul further stated, “Power will be handed over to the elected government between February 17 and 18, which is to say, before Ramadan.”

Arrangements for the oath-taking ceremony of the Members of Parliament will be made as quickly as possible after the gazette notification of the results. Subsequently, the new government will be sworn in.

Regarding the overall election situation, he remarked, “So far, the situation is good.”