Tareque Rahman: “Let’s Build the Nation Together”

by newsdesk
BNP Chairman Tareque Rahman has urged those who have not yet voted to go to the polling stations within the stipulated time and cast their votes for their preferred candidate.

He made this appeal to voters through a post on his verified Facebook page on Thursday (February 12).

Tareque Rahman wrote, “Today’s election is a crucial chapter in our democratic journey. I extend my sincere thanks to all who have already exercised their democratic right by casting their votes.”

He further wrote, “For those who have not yet voted, I request you to go to the polling stations within the given time and cast your vote for your chosen candidate. Your conscious and responsible vote can play a significant role in determining the future of the country. Let’s all come together and build the nation.”

