বাংলা
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Home » Asif Nazrul lauds July uprising leadership for paving way to justice
National

Asif Nazrul lauds July uprising leadership for paving way to justice

by Salauddin
written by Salauddin 12 views 1 minutes read

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul today praised the fearless leadership of the July mass uprising for creating the opportunity to establish justice in the country.

“It is now the responsibility of all of us to protect this opportunity,” he said.

The adviser said this in a status on his verified Facebook account as the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court earlier in the day acquitted Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami leader ATM Azharul Islam of the charges of crimes against humanity and war crimes, allowing his appeal against the earlier judgment that upheld Azhar’s conviction and death sentence initially handed down by the ICT-1

“Jamaat leader ATM Azharul Islam was acquitted of the death sentence in the case over Liberation War time crimes against humanity, after being proven innocent. The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, headed by the Chief Justice, unanimously allowed his review plea against the sentence. Today’s judgment has declared the International Crimes Tribunal’s verdict that had sentenced Azharul to death, and the Appellate Division’s sentence that upheld the death sentence, null and void,” Dr Asif Nazrul added.

You may also like

Eid-ul-Azha to be celebrated on June 7

CA calls for accelerating development of MIDI infrastructures

CA leaves for Tokyo Wednesday on four-day official visit

No disagreement on re-establishing caretaker government: Ali Riaz

Bangladesh to get highest priority in sending workers to Malaysia: Asif Nazrul

Council of advisers okays 2 ordinances, 2 policies

Our Company

bd24live.com is not only a online news portal. We are a family and work together for giving the better news around the world.

  • H 35/10, RD 11, Sekhertek, Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Phone: (+88) 09603202434
  • Email: info@bd24live.com

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

CA leaves for Tokyo Wednesday on four-day official visit
No disagreement on re-establishing caretaker government: Ali Riaz
Russia, Ukraine trade drone fire at capitals amid prisoner swap
BNP seeks polls roadmap immediately

@2021 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPERORSOFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More