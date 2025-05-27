Asif Nazrul lauds July uprising leadership for paving way to justice

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul today praised the fearless leadership of the July mass uprising for creating the opportunity to establish justice in the country.

“It is now the responsibility of all of us to protect this opportunity,” he said.

The adviser said this in a status on his verified Facebook account as the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court earlier in the day acquitted Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami leader ATM Azharul Islam of the charges of crimes against humanity and war crimes, allowing his appeal against the earlier judgment that upheld Azhar’s conviction and death sentence initially handed down by the ICT-1

“Jamaat leader ATM Azharul Islam was acquitted of the death sentence in the case over Liberation War time crimes against humanity, after being proven innocent. The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, headed by the Chief Justice, unanimously allowed his review plea against the sentence. Today’s judgment has declared the International Crimes Tribunal’s verdict that had sentenced Azharul to death, and the Appellate Division’s sentence that upheld the death sentence, null and void,” Dr Asif Nazrul added.