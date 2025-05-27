CA leaves for Tokyo Wednesday on four-day official visit

Chief Adviser Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus will leave Dhaka early Wednesday on a four-day official visit to Japan to attend the 30th Nikkei Forum and hold talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to boost bilateral cooperation.

Acting Foreign Secretary Md Ruhul Alam Siddique disclosed the details of the visit at a curtain-raiser press briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs this afternoon.

During the visit, seven Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) are expected to be signed, covering cooperation in investment, energy, and technology sectors, said the secretary.

Acting Foreign Secretary Md Ruhul Alam Siddique addressed a curtain-raiser press briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs this afternoon. Photo: MoFA

Acting Foreign Secretary Md Ruhul Alam Siddique addressed a curtain-raiser press briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs this afternoon. Photo: MoFA

An Exchange of Notes is also anticipated on budgetary support and the upgradation of the Joydebpur-Ishwardi railway line to a dual-gauge double-track, he added.

According to the itinerary, revealed by the acting foreign secretary, the Chief Adviser is scheduled to depart Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 2:10 am on Wednesday (May 28) aboard a Cathay Pacific flight via Hong Kong, en route to Tokyo.

He is expected to reach Narita International Airport at 2:30 pm local time, where he will be received with state honours by Japan’s Chief of Protocol, senior Japanese officials, and Bangladesh Ambassador to Japan.

The visit will commence with a courtesy call by President of the Japan-Bangladesh Parliamentary Friendship League Taro Aso at 5:00 pm on the day of arrival.

Later in the evening, Professor Yunus will attend a dinner hosted in his honour by Chairman of The Nippon Foundation Yohei Sasakawa, followed by an interactive meeting with prominent Japanese dignitaries.

On May 29, ahead of the Nikkei Forum, senior executives from Nikkei Inc. will pay a courtesy call on the Chief Adviser.

He will then deliver the keynote address at the inaugural plenary session of the 30th Nikkei Forum: Future of Asia, where he will speak on “Asia’s Challenge in a Turbulent World.”

The speech will emphasize collaborative action among Asian countries and the international community to build a more sustainable and equitable future, said the acting foreign secretary.

High-profile attendees at the Forum include the Presidents of Laos and Palau, Prime Ministers of Japan and Cambodia, Deputy Prime Ministers of Vietnam and Singapore, along with ministers, policy experts, scholars, and representatives from international organizations.

Later that day, the Chief Adviser will participate in a Human Resource Development Seminar, expected to draw over 300 participants, hosted by the Bangladesh Embassy in Tokyo.

He will deliver a special address highlighting Bangladesh’s growing potential to contribute to Japan’s skilled workforce needs.

Professor Yunus will also hold meetings with key Japanese stakeholders, including JICA President Dr Tanaka Akihiko, where ongoing development cooperation and JICA-funded projects in Bangladesh will be reviewed.

He will additionally give exclusive interviews to leading Japanese media houses such as Nikkei, NHK, Asahi Shimbun, Asahi TV, and Nippon TV.

On the evening of May 29, he will attend a dinner hosted by the Nikkei Forum for distinguished speakers participating in the conference.

A highlight of the visit will be the official bilateral meeting between Chief Adviser Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in the morning of May 30 at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo.

Professor Yunus will be accorded a red-carpet welcome and a guard of honour before the talks commence.

“Discussions will cover a wide range of strategic issues, including trade and investment, infrastructure development, agricultural cooperation, human resources, and the Rohingya crisis,” said the acting foreign secretary.

The Chief Adviser will also give an exclusive interview to Japan’s largest newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun, following the meeting.

Later on that day, Dr Yunus will meet President of JETRO Kimura Fukunari to discuss enhancing bilateral trade and investment.

He will also participate in a roundtable with Japanese investors and attend the “Bangladesh Business Seminar,” where he will interact with global CEOs, members of the Social Business Circle, and young professionals from both countries.

In recognition of his contributions to social innovation and global development, Soka University will confer upon Dr Yunus an Honorary Doctorate Degree in the afternoon.

He will also deliver an address to a distinguished audience at the university.

In the evening, the Chief Adviser will attend a community reception hosted by the Bangladesh Embassy in Tokyo and engage with members of the Bangladeshi diaspora, followed by a dinner hosted in his honour by the Bangladesh Ambassador to Japan at Bangladesh House.

The Chief Adviser will conclude his visit and depart Tokyo in the morning of May 31 on a Singapore Airlines flight via Singapore, with arrival in Dhaka expected later that night.