Asking Somalia Mission Troops to Serve Without Pay ‘Unacceptable’: UN Secretary-General

Amirul Islam, New York, 25 September — United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has called it “unacceptable” that troops serving under the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSS) have gone unpaid for 15 months, warning that continued underfunding threatens Somalia’s hard-won progress.

Speaking at a High-Level Meeting on Financing for the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia, co-hosted by the African Union Commission, Somalia’s Federal Government and the United Kingdom, Guterres said there is “no clear funding path for 2025 or beyond,” with only $24.6 million pledged against the $196 million required this year.

“Troop-contributing countries have remained deployed without any allowances for 15 months — essentially subsidizing the Mission,” he said. “This is untenable. Asking those who risk their lives against Al-Shabaab — and who have lost so many colleagues — to serve without pay is unacceptable.”

Guterres stressed that funding the mission is not just about keeping a budget line open but about maintaining security gains, protecting civilians, ensuring delivery of humanitarian aid, supporting Somali security forces during a critical transition, and safeguarding upcoming elections.

He urged donors to act on two priorities:

Close the 2025 funding gap immediately by pledging the full amount needed to keep the mission operational. Ensure predictable financing for the mission’s remaining duration, recalling that Security Council resolution 2719 (2023) had already established a framework for UN-assessed contributions to African Union-led peace support operations.

“Somalia has come too far — and sacrificed too much — to see progress unravel,” Guterres said, calling on international donors, financial institutions, and new partners to step up.

He praised Somalia’s progress from conflict to recovery and the steadfast commitment of African Union troops and police over the years. “We honour their service and sacrifice. We cannot abandon them now,” he emphasized.

With sustained funding, he concluded, “we can help build a safer Somalia, a more stable region, and a more secure world.”