Prof Muhammad Yunus Calls for Global Youth Inclusion, Emphasizes Job Creation

Amirul Islam, New York, 25 September — Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today highlighted the critical role of young people as agents of change and called for creating employment opportunities for them during a High-Level Meeting marking the 30th Anniversary of the World Programme of Action for Youth at the UN headquarters, held on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly.

“Around the world, young people are recognised as agents of change. Yet they are also the first to suffer from persistent inequalities, conflicts, climate change, protectionism, and the digital divide,” Prof Yunus said.

He stressed that unemployment remains the gravest challenge, noting that youth unemployment is up to four times higher than adult unemployment, especially in low-income countries. “Lasting global progress cannot be achieved without youth inclusion,” he added.

Prof Yunus highlighted technology as a key tool for youth empowerment but warned that its benefits should not be restricted by “walls of greed.” He cited Bangladesh’s National Youth Entrepreneur Policy, launched to provide finance, skills, and market access, enabling young people to become job creators rather than job seekers.

He also emphasized youth participation in governance and reform, noting initiatives such as inclusion in independent reform commissions and the National Policy Competition to embed young voices in democratic renewal.

“Globally, Bangladesh firmly supports the World Programme of Action for Youth, the Pact for the Future, UN Youth Strategy 2030, and the Youth, Peace and Security agenda. But no nation can ensure youth empowerment alone,” he said.

Warning of the risks of frustration turning into unrest without global cooperation, Prof Yunus said, “We do not need to carry the future alone. We only need to give young people their rightful stake, safe space, and role in decision-making. I am confident they will choose wisely—for themselves, for the planet, and for our future.”

Reflecting on Bangladesh’s recent experience, Prof Yunus noted that the youth had courageously ended years of autocracy, reset the nation’s course, and entrusted him with steering reforms and democratic transition. At eighty-five, he said he feels deeply inspired by the conference theme: “Accelerating global progress through intergenerational collaboration.”