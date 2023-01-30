Assess Bangladesh’s massive development by AL: PM urges countrymen

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today called upon the countrymen to take into consideration Bangladesh’s massive development in the last 14 years.

“I hope the people will pay special attention to Bangladesh’s massive changes in the last 14 years which has only been possible for remaining Awami League (AL) in power,” she said.

The prime minister made the remarks while inaugurating 11 development schemes at a function at Ramna Batamul in city, joining virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence.

The development schemes were accomplished by Public Works (PW), National Housing Authority (NHA) and Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) under the Ministry of Housing and Public Works.

The premier said the people voted AL to power in 2014 and 2018 and “they only did it as we’re working for the development and welfare of the people”.

She said Bangladesh was liberated under the leadership of the Father of the Nation. “So, we’ve responsibilities to the country and its people. We’re running the state from that responsibility,” she added.

She said her government has already built “Digital Bangladesh” and is working to transform it into a “Smart Bangladesh” by 2041 where everything including people, governance, economy, education and health sectors will be Smart.

“Our target is to build “Smart Bangladesh” by 2041. InshaAllah we will be able to do it,” she added.