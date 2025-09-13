At Least 193 Killed in Two Separate Boat Accidents in Northwestern DR Congo

In the Equateur province of northwestern Democratic Republic of the Congo, two separate boat accidents this week have claimed at least 193 lives and left dozens more missing.

The first accident occurred on Thursday evening near the village of Malange in the Lukolela territory. A whaleboat carrying nearly 500 passengers caught fire and capsized on the Congo River. Authorities confirmed 107 people died, 209 survived, and 146 are still missing.

A day earlier, in Basankusu territory, a motorised boat capsized, killing around 86 people, most of them students. Several remain unaccounted for.

State media and local sources say the Thursday accident was likely caused by improper loading and night navigation.

Search efforts are underway, involving naval personnel and volunteers along riverbanks. Authorities have pledged medical help for the injured, support for families of the deceased, and arrangement for survivors to return home.

River transport is a vital but risky mode of travel in DRC’s rainforest region, where old, wooden vessels often carry more passengers than they’re designed for, travel at night, and lack life jackets. Accidents are frequent under such conditions.