Gaza Crisis Deepens – 53 Killed in Airstrikes, Famine Death Toll Rises to 422

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have intensified, killing at least 53 Palestinians in the last 24 hours and leveling large parts of Gaza City. At least 16 buildings, including three residential towers, were destroyed. Around 35 of the dead were residents of Gaza City. (aljazeera.com)

The death toll from starvation has now climbed to 422, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. Aid groups report that the crisis is hitting children the hardest, with severe malnutrition rapidly increasing. (aa.com.tr)

Residents are fleeing Gaza City in large numbers, many heading toward the so-called “safe zone” of Al-Mawasi, which has also come under attack, leaving no place truly secure. (aljazeera.com)

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) has officially confirmed famine in Gaza Governorate, warning that nearly 470,000 people are now at risk of catastrophic food insecurity, with famine conditions spreading toward central and southern areas. (redcross.org.uk)

The health system is on the verge of total collapse, with hospitals overwhelmed, medicine and fuel supplies depleted, and clean water and electricity cut off. This is increasing both the death toll and the risk of disease outbreaks. (who.int)

International pressure is mounting on Israel to allow unrestricted humanitarian aid into Gaza and to agree to a ceasefire to prevent further loss of civilian life. Human rights organizations and the UN have reiterated urgent calls for immediate action. (redcross.org.uk)