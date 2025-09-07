Attempted Vandalism at Kader Siddiqui’s Residence in Tangail

In Tangail, a group of miscreants attempted to vandalize the residence of Abdul Kader Siddiqui (Bir Uttam). The incident took place early Monday morning (September 7) at his home in the Sonar Bangla area on Zila Sadar Road.

Tanvir Ahmed, Officer-in-Charge of Tangail Sadar Police Station, confirmed the incident. He said, “We rushed to the scene after receiving reports of the attempted vandalism. Upon inspection, we found broken parts of a car and other equipment in front of the residence. Additionally, the glass of several windows on the upper floor of the house was shattered.”

He added, “The perpetrators fled before we arrived at the scene. Efforts are underway to quickly identify and apprehend those responsible and bring them under the law.”