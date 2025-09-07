Over 400 Arrested During Protest Outside UK Parliament

Thousands of people protested outside the UK Parliament, leading to clashes with police. Additional law enforcement officers were deployed, resulting in mass arrests, according to Al Jazeera.

The demonstration was organized to demand that the UK government lift restrictions on the Palestine Action group. London police arrested over 425 protesters during the event.

The organizers, the campaign group Defend Our Jurists, reported that around 1,500 people participated in the protest outside the Parliament on Saturday (September 6 local time). Protesters took to the streets despite the risk of arrest under anti-terrorism laws. According to the group, police allegedly used excessive force, knocking some protesters to the ground and arresting many for holding placards that read, “I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action.” Defend Our Jurists also shared videos showing the confrontations.

The Press Association reported that police used batons during the protest. One arrested protester was seen bleeding from the face after being detained.

Initially, there were verbal clashes between police and protesters. At one point, some protesters threw water bottles toward officers, causing several to fall during the scuffle.

The Metropolitan Police of London confirmed that over 425 individuals were arrested for offenses including assaulting police officers and expressing support for a banned organization. Officers were reportedly subjected to verbal abuse, punches, kicks, spitting, and objects thrown during the demonstration at Parliament Square.