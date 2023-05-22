বাংলা
Monday, May 22, 2023
Bad Bunny – WHERE SHE GOES (Official Video)
Youtube Trending

Bad Bunny – WHERE SHE GOES (Official Video)

by newsdesk
by newsdesk

Bad Bunny’s ‘Where She Goes’ Music Video May Pay Homage to Kendall Jenner: Here Are the Clues

Set in the desert, Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, finds himself coming in contact with a woman dressed as an angel and crashing a bonfire party, before waking up alone next to a pile of ash and driving off. The music video is filled with celebrity cameos, including Frank Ocean, Dominic Fike, Lil Uzi Vert, Ronaldinho, Isabella Manderson, Julian Consuegra, Juliana Nalú, and Sabrina Zada.

As fans speculate whether some imagery, and a particular party guest, might be an homage to Jenner, Bad Bunny opened up to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 about his personal life amid romance rumors.

