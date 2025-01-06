বাংলা
Monday, January 6, 2025
Brave freedom fighter Major Dalim (Bir Uttam) answered all the questions of 50 years
by newsdesk
by newsdesk

After years of remaining out of the public eye, freedom fighter Major Shariful Haque Dalim (Bir Bikrom) finally broke his silence. On Sunday (January 5), he appeared on a live show to discuss key historical figures of Bangladesh, including the nation’s founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the country’s former president Ziaur Rahman.

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s Death and Military Coup

Major Dalim claimed that Sheikh Mujibur Rahman did not simply die but was killed during a military coup. He said, “Following the fall of BAKSAL, millions of people took to the streets to celebrate.” According to him, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s governance was marked by autocratic behavior and oppression. This, he argued, led people to pray for relief from his rule.

Liberation War and Ziaur Rahman’s Role

Discussing the Liberation War of 1971, Major Dalim reflected on the leadership vacuum during the early stages. He stated, “When the Pakistani forces attacked Bengalis, many leaders fled to India, leaving the people without direction.” He credited Major Ziaur Rahman’s declaration of independence for inspiring him and others to join the fight against Pakistan. “I was serving in the Pakistan Army at the time,” he added, “and his bold announcement motivated us to take action.”

Independence Dreams and India’s Influence

Major Dalim expressed concern over the seven-point agreement with India during the Liberation War. He suggested that this agreement risked compromising Bangladesh’s sovereignty. “The agreement made it evident that we were gradually becoming a subordinate state of India,” he said.

He urged the youth and leaders behind the 2024 mass uprising to take action. “We must break free from India’s expansionist and Hindutva-driven policies,” he declared. “Like 1971, another struggle for independence is needed, or else the revolution will end in failure.”

National Anthem Debate

Touching on the national anthem, Major Dalim offered a controversial opinion. He said, “Instead of Rabindranath Tagore’s song, the national anthem could have been composed by Kazi Nazrul Islam or other renowned Bengali poets.” He criticized the selection of a song by a foreign poet as the national anthem, calling it a rare decision in global history.

Public Reaction

Major Dalim’s candid remarks about Bangladesh’s history quickly gained traction on social media. His statements sparked intense debate, with people discussing his perspectives and their implications.

