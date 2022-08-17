Bangabandhu square being built in Rajshahi

Rajshahi Development Authority (RDA) is constructing Bangabandhu Square in the city aimed at upholding the spirit of Bangabandhu and adding beauty to the city.

“We are implementing the project titled ‘Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Square’ at Talaimari crossing with an estimated cost of around Taka 197.52 crore”, said Sheikh Quamruzzaman, Assistant Engineer of RDA, while talking to BSS here Tuesday.

He said the square is being constructed in an area of 12,518.08 square meter of land.

The basement will have car parking, amphitheatre, art gallery and Bangabandhu sculpture surrounded by waterfall.

“There will be a modern sound system, lighting, permanent art gallery with digital screen and museum on the ground floor,” said Quamruzzaman.

Besides, the first floor will have a sophisticated restaurant, luxurious landscape, immersive display and open sitting and amusement arrangement.

Apart from this, the square will have five passenger lifts, generators, solar panels and a substation for power supply.

As part of implementing the project, a 251.18-meter four-lane road with a divider will be developed, said Quamruzzaman.

In addition, there will be interior decoration and landscaping works in the square. A mural will be installed in an area of 529.74 square meters side by side with three sculptures.

“We have acquired around 0.5 acre of land and compensated the people under the project,” he said, adding that a 955-meter long RCC drain will be constructed.

The project work is expected to be completed by December, 2022, he said.

The Bangabandhu Square will be the pride for the people of Rajshahi, he added.