Bangabandhu’s birth anniversary celebrated

The nation today celebrated the 103rd birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the National Children’s Day in a befitting manner.

On this day in 1920, Bangabandhu, the vivacious leader of the Bangalee nation, the architect of independent Bangladesh and the greatest Bangalee of all times, was born in a respected Muslim family at Tungipara village of Gopalganj sub-division, now district.

He was the third among four daughters and two sons of his parents – Sheikh Lutfur Rahman and Saira Khatun.

Different political, social and cultural organisations and government bodies arranged different programmes marking the birth anniversary and the Nation Children’s Day.

The programme included placing wreaths at Bangabandhu’s portrait at Dhanmondi-32 in Dhaka and his mazar in Tungipara, Gopalganj, doa and milad mahfil, munajat, prayers, discussions, processions, cultural functions, voluntary blood donations, exhibition of documentaries, drawing competitions and distribution of foods among destitute and so on.

The ruling Awami League’s programme began with hoisting of national and party flags atop all party offices, including central office at Bangabandhu Avenue here this morning.

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on his birth anniversary and the National Children’s Day.

The president and the premier paid homage by placing wreaths at the mazar (mausoleum) of Bangabandhu at Tungipara in Gopalganj at about 10.30 am.

President Hamid first laid a wreath at Bangabandhu’s mazar followed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

After placing the wreaths, they stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of the Father of the Nation.

A smartly turned out contingent drawn from Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Forces gave an honour guard on the occasion.

Flanked by senior leaders of her party, Sheikh Hasina, also the AL President, placed another wreath at the mazar of Bangabandhu on behalf of the party.

President’s wife Rashida Khanam along with her son Rejwan Ahammad Taufiq, MP, and the Prime Minister along with her family members also separately paid rich tributes to Bangabandhu by pacing wreaths.

Abdul Hamid and Sheikh Hasina offered Fateha and joined a munajat seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Bangabandhu as well as other martyrs of the August 15 carnage.

Cabinet members, PM’s advisers, parliament members and senior AL leaders were present. President Abdul Hamid also signed the visitor’s book kept on the mausoleum premises.

Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing a wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi Road-32 in Dhaka.

After placing the wreath, she stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of the country’s founding father.

A smartly turned out contingent drawn from Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force gave an honour guard.

A munajat was also offered seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of the martyrs of the August 15 carnage.

Later, flanked by senior AL leaders, Sheikh Hasina placed a wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu on behalf of her party.

AL advisory council member Amir Hossain Amu, AL presidium members Begum Matia Chowdhury, Shajahan Khan, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Advocate Quamrul Islam, Dr Mustafa Jalal Mohiuddin and AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, general secretary Obaidul Quader, joint general secretary and Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, joint general secretaries Mahbubul Alam Hanif and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, organising secretaries Ahmed Hossain, BM Mozammel Haque, Mirza Azam and Sujit Roy Nandi, publicity and publication secretary Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap and information and research secretary Dr Selim Mahmud were, among others, present.

Later, Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury and Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique paid tributes to Bangabandhu by placing separate wreath at his portrait.

Afterwards, AL’s Dhaka city north and south units, Awami Jubo League, Awami Swechchhasebak League, Bangladesh Krishak League, Mahila Awami League, Jubo Mahila League, Chhatra League, Sramik League, Tanti League, Matsyajibi League, Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote, Bangabandhu Parishad, different political, social and cultural organisations and professional bodies placed wreaths at Bangabandhu’s portrait.

Marking the birth anniversary, the Islamic Foundation organised programmes at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital. The programmes included holding discussions and recitation from the Holy Quran and offering special prayers.

Munajat were offered seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Bangabandhu and other martyred family members.

Special doa and munajat were also arranged at different mosques across the country after Jummah prayers.

Besides, special prayers were offered at all religious institutions, including temples, churches and pagodas on the occasion.

Christian community members arranged special prayers at Tejgaon Church and Mirpur Baptist Church (3/7-A Senpara Parbata, Mirpur-10), while Buddhist community members held prayers at International Buddhist Monastery at Merul Badda and Hindu community members at Dhakeshwari National Temple.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting arranged a discussion at Tathya Bhaban in the city’s Kakrail area, marking the day. Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud spoke at the meeting as the chief guest.

Information and Broadcasting Secretary Md Humayun Kabir Khandaker chaired the discussion while Additional Secretary Dr Md Jahangir Alam, Principal Information Officer Md Shahinoor Miah and Press Institute Bangladesh Director General Zafar Wazed addressed it, among others.

The day was a public holiday.

Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television and other private TV channels and radio stations aired special programmes highlighting the significance of the day in the life of Bangalees while national dailies published special supplements.

Bangladesh missions abroad celebrated Bangabandhu’s birth anniversary and the National Children’s Day by holding different programmes.