Bangladesh becomes dignified, self-reliant as AL in power: PM

Laying emphasis on continuation of the ongoing pace of development works, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said Bangladesh becomes a dignified and self-reliant developing nation as the people have voted the Awami League government for a long tenure.

“Bangladesh is no more known as the country of natural calamities, cyclones, floods and poverty, rather it has emerged as a role model of development . . . the long-time mandate of people to the government has paved the ways for this development of Bangladesh,” she said.

The premier was speaking at the regular weekly cabinet meeting held at Bangladesh Secretariat joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.

Mentioning that the whole world respects today’s Bangladesh, she said Bangladesh has made an example before the whole world demonstrating how to achieve development, reduce poverty, generate employment, develop the lifestyle of people and provide healthcare etc. “The trend of this development has to be continued.”

Sheikh Hasina said the government has framed Perspective Plan and 8th Five Year Plan which would turn Bangladesh into a developed country.

Terming 2021 a very important year for the country due to the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Golden Jubilee of the country’s Independence, She said Bangabandhu wanted to build Bangladesh as a poverty and hunger-free nation.

The premier expressed her gratitude to the people as they voted the Awami League to keep in power to work for them as well as give opportunity to celebrate Silver Jubilee and Golden Jubilee of country’s independence.

She said the Covid-19 pandemic has forced to abandon mass gathering and many events of the birth centenary celebration of Bangabandhu, but the government in “Mujib Year” has fixed a goal to provide houses to every homeless person.

“We’ll build a Bangladesh where no one will remain homeless rather every home will be illuminated with electricity,” she said, adding, “We’ll fulfill the basic needs of people from education to healthcare, and will pull the country ahead creating jobs for the people.”

Referring to Bangabandhu’s remarks — Bangladesh has land and people to make the country’s progress and development that he told journalists immediately after independence, Sheikh Hasina said the vast workforce and fertile land along with other resources have to be utilized properly to take the country forward.

Talking about the Padma Bridge, she said country’s some famous persons had raised questions about this bridge and stopped its procedures which were very much unfortunate for the nation.

She went on saying it was also very much regrettable that an individual even committed more notorious job just for simply holding the position of managing director of a bank. “We took the matter as a challenge and had decided to build the bridge with own financing, and finally we have materialized it and the bridge is now a reality,” said the premier, adding, “This particular one decision has changed the image of Bangladesh across the world.”

At the outset of the meeting, the prime minister greeted all of happy New Year-2021.