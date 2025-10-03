Bangladesh condemns interception of Global Sumud Flotilla

Bangladesh deeply condemned the interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla in the international water, which was carrying humanitarian assistance for the people of Gaza, by the Israeli occupying forces.

“This act is a flagrant violation of international law and a brazen manifestation of Israel’s use of hunger as a weapon of war,” read a statement issued by the foreign ministry.

Bangladesh called upon the immediate and unconditional release of all detained humanitarian aid workers and activists and to guarantee their safety and well-being.

Bangladesh further urged Israel to end its illegal occupation of Gaza and the West Bank, respect international humanitarian law, and immediately cease its genocidal war and humanitarian blockade in Gaza.

The much-needed humanitarian aid flotilla represents the global solidarity with the occupied Palestinian people, said the foreign ministry.

“Israel must allow its unhindered access to Gaza, where the civilian population continues to be denied their fundamental rights to life, dignity, and livelihood by the occupying Israeli forces,” said the statement.

The Government and people of Bangladesh stand in unwavering solidarity with the people of Palestine in this hour of grave distress and continued suffering, it added.