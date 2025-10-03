CA mourns death of Language Movement veteran Ahmed Rafiq

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Language Movement veteran Ahmed Rafiq.

Ahmed Rafiq, also a poet, essayist and Rabindra specialist, breathed his last on Thursday night while undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit of BIRDEM Hospital in the city.

In a condolence message in the early hours of today, the Chief Adviser said, “Ahmed Rafiq was a prominent witness and a fierce voice of our Language Movement. Simultaneously, he was an exceptional poet, essayist, researcher, and a guiding light in Rabindra studies.”

Through writing and editing more than a hundred books, Ahmed Rafiq enriched Bangla literature, culture, and the history of the Language Movement, Professor Yunus added.

His contributions in the field of Rabindra studies earned him equal respect in both Bengals, the Chief Adviser said, adding, the Tagore Research Institute in Kolkata honored him with the title ‘Rabindratattacharya (Rabindra Exponent),’ a recognition of his scholarship.

He said, “Ahmed Rafiq’s death caused an irreparable loss to the country’s cultural and intellectual arena. Despite visual and physical illness, he continued to spread the light of knowledge until his last days.”

Praying for eternal peace of the departed soul, Professor Yunus said, “The life and work of Ahmed Rafiq will inspire our future generations. The nation will remember him with gratitude.”

The Chief Adviser also conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family, well-wishers, and literature and culture-loving people.