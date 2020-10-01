Bangladesh declares one-day mourning on Sheikh Sabah’s death tomorrow

Bangladesh will observe one-day national mourning tomorrow in respect to the memory of Kuwait’s emir

Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al Jaber Al-Sabah, who breathed his last on Tuesday at the age of 91.

The Cabinet Division issued a notification in this regard today.

“One-day state mourning will be observed in the country on Thursday (tomorrow) at the death of Bangladesh’s true friend Kuwait’s emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al Jaber Al-Sabah,” said the notification signed by Cabinet Division Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam.

Marking the day, national flag will be hoisted half-mast at all government, semi-government and autonomous offices, educational institutions and all government and non-government buildings and at all missions abroad.

Special doa will be held at all mosques across the country while prayers will also be offered at places of worships for other religions, seeking eternal peace for the departed soul of Kuwait emir.