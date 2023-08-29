Bangladesh didn’t try to become BRICS member right now: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said that Bangladesh didn’t try to become member of BRICS right now rather it focused fully on involving with the New Development Bank, a multilateral development bank established by the BRICS states.

“We didn’t have any thinking that we would get membership of BRICS by joining its summit for the first time. We didn’t make any such attempt, we didn’t even tell anyone (for getting BRICS membership),” she said unequivocally at a press conference here.

The premier briefed media about her recently concluded visit to Johannesburg in South Africa from August 22-26 to attend the “BRICS-Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue” of the 15th BRICS Summit.

Mentioning that she met all the heads of state and heads of government, but didn’t tell anyone about joining BRICS now, Sheikh Hasina said, “I always have good relations with the heads of government of these five countries since BRICS was established.”

“From our side, we have been interested in New Development Bank since we heard about it,” she said, adding, “Since the beginning, I have been keen to get involved with the bank.”

The Prime Minister said she knew that questions would arise in this regard particularly from the opposition parties that Bangladesh has failed to obtain the membership despite making attempts.

“It is not right that when Bangladesh wants something, it does not get it. We’ve at least enhanced our dignity in the international stage. So, we’ve this scope,” she said, replying to a question over the BRICS membership.

Sheikh Hasina said the BRICS President told her that they would add more countries as its members in phases. When the membership would be given next time, Bangladesh can apply for it if it wants to be its member, she added.

“So, we’ll think of it at that time. We told the President when we get the scope, we’ll become a member,” she said.

The premier said her government’s goal was to join New Development Bank and joined it as there is a flexibility over the dealings of currencies.

“We’d a larger focus on it (bank). There is no binding that all dealings will be based on dollar. A larger flexibility is there. So, we’re more interested in it (joining the bank),” she added.

At the outset of the press conference, the Prime Minister read out a written speech, in which, she hoped that the 15th BRICS Summit will help make successful the initiative to accelerate the mutual growth, sustainable development and inclusive multilateralism.

“To this end, the BRICS will play its due role to become an ideal platform,” she said.

The Prime Minister said her participation in the BRICS Summit is successful. “The summit will open a new door of prosperity regarding trade and business,” she said.

The premier attended the summit in Johannesburg on August 22-24 at the invitation of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

BRICS is a platform of the world economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. Now, it has invited six counties – Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates to join the platform.