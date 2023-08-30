Brahmaputra water overflows in Gaibandha, flooding river basin areas

The water level of the Brahmaputra, one of the mighty rivers in the country, crossed its danger mark in the district this morning inundating the river basin areas.

The teesta, another major river of northern region of the country, is also flowing above its danger level at Kawnia Bridge point of Rangpur district creating flood like situation in both sides of the river.

The other major rivers- the Karotoa and the Ghagot are however flowing below their respective danger marks this morning.

Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) officials here said the water levels of the major rivers flowing in the district rose sharply due to incessant rain and onrush of hilly waters from the upstream.

The water levels in the Brahmaputra rose by 14 cm, the Ghagot 22 cm, and the Karatoa 03 cm, BWBD recorded.

Of them, the Brahmaputra was flowing 04 cm above its danger level at Fulchharighat point of the district this morning.

With the rise of water level in the Brahmaputra river, the river basin areas of Sundarganj, Sadar, Fulchhari and Saghata upazila had been inundated and the standing crops particularly jute and summer vegetables went under flood water.

Md. Saiduzzaman, chairman of Mollarchar Union Parishad of Sadar upazila, said flood water entered the houses of the union as the affected people are having problem with their poultry birds and domestic animals.

“They cannot cook food due floodwater. At this moment, they need dry food to survive,” the chairman said.

BWDB Executive Engineer Mokhlasur Rahman said as the Brahmaputra was flowing over its danger mark, the officials and the employees of the board had been kept alert and vigil to protect the embankment from any kind of destruction.

As the Ghagot river was also flowing just below its danger level, security measures had also been tightened at the town protection embankment so that any vested quarters could not cut it to create immense sufferings of the Gaibandha municipality, he also said.

Talking to the BSS, acting district relief and rehabilitation officer and also assistant commissioner of the district administration Md. Jewel Miah said the district and the upazila administrations are ready with relief materials and manpower to address the flood situation in the district efficiently.

They were also monitoring the situation closely and briefing the higher authority concerned about the latest situation, he concluded.