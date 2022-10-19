Bangladesh elected vice-president of International Solar Alliance

Bangladesh has been elected Vice-President from Asia-Pacific region at the 5th assembly of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) that began in the Indian capital on Tuesday.

Indian Union Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy Raj Kumar Singh inaugurated the Fifth Assembly of the ISA as the President of the organization.

India was re-elected President while France as Co-President of the 110 member and Signatory countries of the International Solar Alliance, sources familiar with the development told BSS on Tuesday evening.

Ministers from 20 countries and delegates from across 110 Member and Signatory countries and 18 prospective countries joined the inaugural ceremony of the 5th ISA Assembly in New Delhi, official sources said.

Md. Habibur Rahman, Secretary, Power Division of the ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources led a nine-member Bangladesh delegation to the 5th ISA assembly.

In his opening remarks, Raj Kumar Singh stated that ISA would assist member nations in formulating and implementing solar-ready policies and regulatory development of national energy landscapes and for engaging with public and private sector entities.

He said the ISA is structured as an international resource hub with in-house technical expertise that will be readily accessible by member nations and is capable of guiding project implementation at scale.

The ISA has come a long way since its formation, and we are moving forward at a great pace, thanks to the guidance and support provided by each and every member of ISA.

On the sidelines of the event, Bangladesh delegation led by Power Division Secretary held a meeting with Ajay Mathur, Director General (DG) of the organization.

During the meeting, the DG, ISA assured Bangladesh of extending all out support and cooperation for making solar energy available round the clock with affordable cost, said Nirod Chandra Mandal, National Focal Point of ISA.

In this connection, The ISA, DG also assured Bangladesh for extending solar energy cooperation in five sectors.

These are- solar irrigation cooperation, expansion of roof-top solar system, cooperation in floating solar system, cooperation in ensuring solar energy supply for cooling and heating system in godown and setting up technical application and research centre of solar energy in Bangladesh.

The DG is expected to visit Bangladesh in December this year to sign an agreement to this end, sources said.

The assembly is the apex decision-making body of ISA, in which each Member Country is represented. This body makes decisions concerning the implementation of the ISA’s Framework Agreement and coordinated actions to be taken to achieve its objective.

The Fifth Assembly of the ISA, which began its journey in 2018, deliberates on the key initiatives of ISA on three critical issues energy access, energy security, and energy transition.