Bangladesh Falls Short Against India in Asia Cup Super Four

Bangladesh’s hopes of reaching the Asia Cup final were dashed as they lost to India by 41 runs in the Super Four stage. Batting first, India set a target of 169 runs, and Bangladesh managed to score only 127 runs in response.

The match took place on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Bangladesh’s captain, Zakir Ali, won the toss and invited India to bat first.

India’s innings began cautiously, scoring just 10 runs in the first two overs. However, from the third over onwards, the Indian openers started hitting boundaries and sixes. Shubman Gill was dismissed for 29 runs, and Shivam Dube was out for 2 runs. Abhishek Sharma scored 75 runs before being run out, and captain Suryakumar Yadav was dismissed for 5 runs. Hardik Pandya contributed 38 runs off 29 balls, including one six and four fours. The Indian innings concluded at 168 runs.

For Bangladesh, Rishad Hossain was the most successful bowler, taking 2 wickets for 27 runs. Tanzeem Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, and Saifuddin each took 1 wicket.

Chasing the target, Bangladesh’s innings faltered early. Opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim was dismissed for 1 run, and Parvez Imran scored 21 runs before being caught. Tawhid Hridoy managed only 7 runs, and Shamim Hossain was dismissed for a duck. Opener Saif Hossain played a lone hand, scoring 69 runs off 51 balls. The rest of the batsmen failed to reach double figures, and Bangladesh’s innings ended at 127 runs.

Kuldeep Yadav was the standout bowler for India, taking 3 wickets for 18 runs. Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy each took 2 wickets.

With this result, India remained unbeaten in the Super Four stage, having won both their matches. Bangladesh and Pakistan each have one win and one loss. The upcoming match between Bangladesh and Pakistan will serve as an unofficial semifinal, with the winner advancing to the final.