Professor Yunus Calls on World Bank to Support Chittagong Port Modernization and Recovery of Stolen Funds

Amirul Islam, New York:

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has urged the World Bank (WB) to assist in recovering stolen funds and to support the modernization and reform of Chittagong Port, highlighting its potential to create millions of manufacturing jobs and strengthen regional cooperation.

“Chittagong Port is key to economic growth in the region. Let’s develop it together,” he said, noting that landlocked countries like Nepal and Bhutan, as well as India’s seven northeastern states, could benefit significantly from an upgraded port.

Professor Yunus made the call during a meeting with World Bank President Ajay Banga on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at UN Headquarters in the United States.

The two leaders discussed a range of critical issues, including Bangladesh’s upcoming national elections, the country’s democratic transition, banking and fiscal sector reforms, recovery of billions of dollars in stolen assets, regional economic integration, and the growing political engagement of youth across Asia.

The WB president emphasized the importance of robust banking and fiscal reforms, stating that they are essential to laying the foundation for sustained, high-growth economic development. He also praised Prof. Yunus for his leadership over the past 14 months, highlighting his pivotal role in steering Bangladesh’s economic recovery.

In response, Prof. Yunus expressed gratitude for the World Bank’s steadfast support, describing it as vital during one of the most critical periods in the nation’s history.

Energy Adviser Fouzul Kabir Khan, Chief Adviser’s Special Envoy Lutfey Siddiqi, and SDG Coordinator Lamiya Morshed were present at the meeting.