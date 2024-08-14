Bangladesh interim government has UK’s support: British envoy

British High Commissioner in Dhaka Sarah Cooke today said that the UK welcomed Bangladesh’s interim government led by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus as the new government has Britain’s support.

“The interim government has the UK’s support as it works to restore peace and order, ensure accountability and chart a peaceful pathway to an inclusive, prosperous and democratic future for the people of Bangladesh,” she said.

Cooke made the remarks when she called on the interim government’s Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain at the foreign ministry in the capital.

In the meeting, the High Commissioner and the Adviser discussed how the UK can support the interim government’s work towards a democratic and prosperous future and other issues of mutual interest, including Rohingya, a press release issued by the British High Commission here said.

They also discussed the strong and enduring relationship between Bangladesh and the UK, cemented by their deep people-to-people ties and shared Commonwealth values.

“We have been deeply saddened by the violence and all loss of life in recent weeks. We recognise the bravery of the students and many others who through peaceful protest called for a different future for Bangladesh,” Cooke said.