বাংলা
Friday, August 16, 2024
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Home » Bangladesh interim government has UK’s support: British envoy
National

Bangladesh interim government has UK’s support: British envoy

by Mir Shakil
written by Mir Shakil 7 views 1 minutes read

British High Commissioner in Dhaka Sarah Cooke today said that the UK welcomed Bangladesh’s interim government led by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus as the new government has Britain’s support.

“The interim government has the UK’s support as it works to restore peace and order, ensure accountability and chart a peaceful pathway to an inclusive, prosperous and democratic future for the people of Bangladesh,” she said.

Cooke made the remarks when she called on the interim government’s Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain at the foreign ministry in the capital.
In the meeting, the High Commissioner and the Adviser discussed how the UK can support the interim government’s work towards a democratic and prosperous future and other issues of mutual interest, including Rohingya, a press release issued by the British High Commission here said.

They also discussed the strong and enduring relationship between Bangladesh and the UK, cemented by their deep people-to-people ties and shared Commonwealth values.

   

“We have been deeply saddened by the violence and all loss of life in recent weeks. We recognise the bravery of the students and many others who through peaceful protest called for a different future for Bangladesh,” Cooke said.

You may also like

More four or five interim govt advisers to take oath today

Action to be taken against army men for misconduct with people: ISPR

Murders during student agitation to be tried in ICT: Law Adviser

No holiday on Aug 15

All are equal before law, no chance to create division: Dr Yunus

Anisul Huq, Salman F Rahman arrested in capital

Our Company

bd24live.com is not only a online news portal. We are a family and work together for giving the better news around the world.

  • H 35/10, RD 11, Sekhertek, Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Phone: (+88) 09678677191
  • Email: [email protected]

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

No holiday on Aug 15
Bangladesh interim government has UK’s support: British envoy
All are equal before law, no chance to create division: Dr Yunus
Anisul Huq, Salman F Rahman arrested in capital

@2021 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPERORSOFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More