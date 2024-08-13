All are equal before law, no chance to create division: Dr Yunus

Chief Adviser to the interim government Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus today said all are equal before the law and there is no chance to create divisions.

“Establishing people’s democratic rights and human rights is the main goal of this government,” he said while visiting Dhakeshwari National Templein here this afternoon.

Adviser for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Dr Asif Nazrul, Religious Affairs Adviser AFM Khalid Hossain and leaders of the Hindu community were present on the occasion.

The chief adviser exchanged views with the leaders of Hindu community and went round the temple.

Later, he called upon the Hindu community to keep patience and remain united.

He said establishing justice is one of the main goals of the interim government.

Dr Yunus said: “We are going to build such a Bangladesh which would be like a family. This is the main thing. There will be no question of creating difference or division in this family. We are Bangladeshis.”

He assured the Hindu community that if justice is established, all will be able to avail its benefit.

“Is there any scope to see who belongs to which religion, caste and community? …there are same laws. Who have the ability to create division here?” the chief adviser questioned.

Urging all to help the interim government, he said all Bangladeshis have the equal rights and they deserve it as per the country’s constitution.

“You should demand it to all government…we are same people, same rights. No difference could be created here. Help us and keep patience. Judge later whether we could have done anything for you or not,” Dr Yunus said.

On the occasion, the leaders of Hindu community demanded the interim government to form a commission to hold trial on the repression, oppression and discrimination carried out on the Hindu community in the last 53 years.