Bangladesh make history in SAFF Women’s Championship

Forward Krishna Rani Sarkar scored a brace as Bangladesh made history by winning the maiden title of 6th edition of

SAFF Women’s Championship beating host Nepal by 3-1 goals in the final held today (Monday) at Dasharath Rangasala Stadium here.

With this win, Bangladesh has also broken five time SAFF champions India’s one-sided dominance in the championship who were knocked out early by host Nepal in the semifinal.

It was another stunning performance by the Sabina and Co. in the final following the winning consistency all through the tournament.

Apart from Krishna Rani Sarkar two goals, substitute forward Shamsunnahar Jr supported her with a lone goal to give Bangladesh an early lead and eventually propel Bangladesh to win the SAFF title, breaking the hearts of the Nepalese who appeared their fifth finals since the championship started in 2010.

Bangladesh girls passed the test of strength in title fight of the final. Both teams played enjoyable football throughout the match, but Nepal hardly failed to offer any resistance against Bangladesh in the game and finally

Bangladesh created history by claiming the South Asian football’s supremacy.

On a rain-soaked ground following heavy rain, substitute Shamsunnahar Jr. put the first blood for Bangladesh in the 14th minute with a superb top off a cross from Monika Chakma, four minutes after coming off the bench to replace

experienced forward injured Sirat Jahan Swapna, who was earlier included in the best eleven ending all the speculation.

Bangladesh further went ahead in the 42nd minute. This time Krishna Rani Sarkar brilliantly sent the ball to the net with a perfect left-footed placing shot from inside the box following a through-pass from her skipper Sabina Khatun.

Bangladesh however came under pressure from Nepal after resumption. The hosts reduced the margin in the 69th minute courtesy’s of Anita’s lone goal.

However, Krishna sealed the Bangladesh’s victory with another perfect finishing in the 77th minute, silencing the some twenty thousand local crowds in the big bowl.

Bangladesh earlier blanked the Maldives by 3-0 in their group opening match and thrashed Pakistan 6-0 in their second match and defeated defending champions India by 3-0 goals to booked their spot of semifinal as the group A

champions.

The girls in red and green confirmed their spot of semifinal after crushing Bhutan by 8-0 goals in the first semifinal.

While earlier Nepal blanked Bhutan 4-0 in their group opening match and thrashed Sri Lanka 6-0 to secure semifinal as group B champions.

After that, Nepal edged past holders India by 1-0 goal in the second semifinal to confirm their spot of final of the tournament.

Bangladesh women’s team: Rupna Chakma, Etie Rani, Sathi Biswas, Masura Parvin, Mossammat Akhi Khatun, Shamsunnahar, Sheuli Azim, Nilufa Yesmin Nila, Anai Mogini, Maria Manda (vice-captain), Monika Chakma, Shamsunnahar, Sohagi

Kisku, Sapna Rani, Ritu Porna Chakma, Sanjida Akhter, Marzia, Sabina Khatun (captain), Srimoti Krishnarani Sarkar, Mosammat Sirat Jahan Shopna, Tohura Khatun, Anuching Mogini and Sajeda Khatun.