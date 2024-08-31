Bangladesh officially submits Instrument of Accession to ICPPED to UN

The Instrument of Accession to the International Convention for Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance (ICPPED) has been officially deposited to the Secretary General of the United Nations (UN), who is the depository of all multilateral treaties.

Bangladesh Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Muhammad A Muhith handed over the copy of the instrument to the Chief of the Treaty Section David K Nanopoulos, who received the copy on behalf of the Secretary General on Friday, according to a message received here today.

During the hand-over ceremony, Muhith stated that Bangladesh interim government led by Professor Dr. Muhammad Yunus is deeply committed to upholding all human rights and fundamental freedoms for our people.

“The Government’s commitment is aptly demonstrated in the fact that, within 20 days of installation, the government completed all internal procedures for accession to this important human rights treaty,” he said.

The permanent representative noted that the Instrument has been deposited on a very special day, on 30th August which is observed globally as the International Day for Victims of Enforced Disappearance.

“Our action today manifests our solidarity to the countless victims who have been subjected to such heinous crimes and their families,” Muhith added.

Nanopoulos congratulated Bangladesh on this historic occasion and appreciated the commitment of Bangladesh to the multilateral treaty framework.

He informed that the United Nations will immediately issue all necessary notifications on Bangladesh’s accession to the International Convention for Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance.

With the handover of the Instrument of Accession, Bangladesh has now completed all procedures for becoming the 76th party to International Convention for Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance.

According to the provision of the Convention, it will enter into force for Bangladesh on 29 September 2024, on the thirtieth day after the date of the deposit of the instrument of accession.