Saturday, August 31, 2024
National

Flood death toll rises to 59

by Mir Shakil
Fifty-nine people, including 41 men, six women and 12 children, died in the devastating flood as deaths of five more people were reported today.

Among the deaths, 14 were in Cumilla, 23 in Feni, six in Chattogram, 9 in Noakhali, one each in Khagrachhari, Brahmanbaria, Moulvibazar and Lakshmipur and three in Cox’s Bazar districts. Besides, one person remained missing in Moulvibazar district.

The Disaster Management and Relief Ministry gave the updates on the flood situation in a latest release this afternoon.

Flood-affected districts are: Feni, Cumilla, Chattogram, Khagrachhari, Noakhali, Moulvibazar, Habiganj, Brahmanbaria, Sylhet, Lakshmipur and Cox’s Bazar.

   

The release said the flood situation in Chattogram, Habiganj, Sylhet, Khagrachhari and Cox’s Bazar districts remained completely normal today while the situation has improved in Moulvibazar and Brahmanbaria districts.

the flood situation is also improving in Cumilla, Feni, Noakhali and Lakshmipur districts.

People are returning home from shelter centers as the country’s overall flood situation has improved. Communication systems have become normal in flood-affected districts.

As many as 54,57,702 people have been affected by the flood in 504 unions and municipalities under 68 upazilas in 11 districts.

   

A total of 6,96,995 families remained stranded in the flood currently while 3,93,305 people are staying at 3,928 shelter centres. A total of 36,139 heads of cattle were also given shelter there.

A total of 519 medical teams have been working now to provide treatment to the affected people in the flood-hit 11 districts.

As part of relief efforts, Taka 4.52 crore in cash, 20,650 metric tonnes of rice and 15,000 packets of dry food, Taka 35 lakh for baby food and Taka 35 lakh for fodder have been allocated for the 11 flood-hit districts.

Also, 1,40,900 packets of relief materials including dry food, clothes and drinking water collected by the Anti-Discrimination Students Movement were sent to the flood-hit areas through the Department of Disaster Management.

   

