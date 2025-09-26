Bangladesh, Oman ink MoU on diplomatic training

Bangladesh and Oman have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the field of diplomatic training and studies, aimed at strengthening capacity-building and enhancing professional expertise between the two countries’ foreign services.

The agreement was signed following a meeting between Bangladesh’s Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain and Oman’s Foreign Minister H.E. Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Albusaidi on the sidelines of the 80th Session of the United

Nations General Assembly in New York this week, said a press release here today.

During the talks, both leaders expressed satisfaction at the warm and longstanding ties between Bangladesh and Oman and reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Adviser Hossain conveyed Bangladesh’s gratitude to the Government of Oman for hosting around 700,000 Bangladeshi expatriate workers and requested the recruitment of more manpower in line with Oman’s labour market needs.

The newly signed MoU, inked between the Foreign Service Academy of Bangladesh and the Diplomatic Academy of Oman, is expected to pave the way for collaboration in diplomatic studies, training, and exchange of expertise.

The agreement will contribute to stronger diplomatic engagement and foster closer partnership between the two friendly nations.