Bangladesh Participates in International Naval Exercise Held in India

by newsdesk
Despite ongoing tensions in Bangladesh-India relations, a significant instance of active defence cooperation was observed with Bangladesh’s participation in an international naval exercise held in India. Analysts view the preservation of this military communication as strategically important, even after recent political changes in Bangladesh.

Following the election, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has come to power in Bangladesh. This marks the first major international military event Bangladesh has participated in since the formation of the new cabinet under Tarique Rahman’s leadership. In this context, Bangladesh’s involvement in the International Fleet Review and Naval Mela hosted by India holds special diplomatic significance.

Naval warships from various countries took part in this international naval exercise, held on Wednesday off the coast of Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. According to official sources, the Bangladesh Navy arrived in Visakhapatnam on Monday with its warship ‘Samudra Abhijan’ and formally joined the exercise the following day.

In addition to Bangladesh, the navies of approximately 70 countries, including Indonesia, United Arab Emirates, Australia, Sri Lanka, and Thailand, participated in this international naval exercise. Host India included several of its modern warships, including the INS Vikrant, in the exercise.

India’s President Droupadi Murmu observed the exercise, attending the fleet review held on Wednesday. She stated that this exercise reflects the participating nations’ faith, unity, and mutual respect for maritime heritage. She also noted that the presence of ships bearing different flags and sailors from various countries sends a strong message of sea-based unity.

The President further remarked that the core theme of this international naval exercise, ‘Maritime Unity,’ was clearly evident in every phase of the event. She added that the resolve of these combined navies is capable of overcoming any obstacle, and this conveys a positive message to the global community.

According to defence analysts, Bangladesh’s presence in this exercise adds a distinct dimension, despite political tensions in Bangladesh-India relations. It demonstrates that military communication between the two countries remains effective regarding regional security, maritime security, and mutual trust.

