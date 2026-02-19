Trump holds high-level meeting amidst preparations for Iran attack by Saturday!

US President Donald Trump has held a meeting on the schedule for a potential military attack on Iran. Top national security officials have informed the Republican President that the military is ready to attack Iran by Saturday.

CBS News reported on Thursday (February 19), citing multiple sources familiar with the matter. However, officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, stated that Trump has not yet made a final decision regarding the attack.

Sources indicate that discussions on the matter are ongoing and the situation is rapidly evolving. The White House is reviewing its decision, considering risks such as increased regional tension, and political and military repercussions should an attack occur.

Several officials have stated that the Pentagon is temporarily relocating some US troops and personnel from the Middle East to Europe or the United States, fearing potential military action or Iran’s retaliation.

Sources say such a response is a normal Pentagon procedure ahead of a potential military strike. It does not necessarily mean an attack will occur just because troops or personnel are being moved.

When asked about the matter on Wednesday afternoon local time, a Pentagon spokesperson said they had no information on it.

A source revealed that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio might meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later this month amid tensions with Iran.

White House Press Secretary Caroline Levitt stated in a briefing on Wednesday, “There are many reasons and arguments for an attack against Iran, but diplomacy is always the President’s first choice.” She did not comment on whether the potential attack would be a joint operation with Israel.

Levitt added that the US attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities in June last year was a “very successful” operation. She said, “Iran should reach an understanding with President Trump and his administration.”

A US official and a senior military official told CBS News that a meeting on the Iran issue was held in the White House Situation Room on Wednesday. They also stated that all US forces deployed in the Middle East region would be in full readiness by mid-March.

Meanwhile, even amid discussions with Iran, the US is continuously strengthening its air and naval military capabilities near the country. According to Axios, over 50 US fighter jets, including F-35 Lightning IIs, F-22 Raptors, and F-16 Fighting Falcons, have been deployed in the Middle East in the last 24 hours.

Amidst such actions, US officials stated that Washington and Tehran made “progress” in nuclear talks held in Geneva on Tuesday (February 17). However, they cautioned that “some issues still need to be discussed,” suggesting that the possibility of a military confrontation cannot be entirely ruled out.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Tuesday’s discussions were more “constructive” than the first round of meetings held earlier this month. He also stated that both sides have agreed on “guiding principles” for a potential deal on Iran’s nuclear program.

The ongoing US-Iran discussions are taking place as the Trump administration is accumulating heavy military forces around Iran in preparation for a potential military operation. Washington has increased pressure over Tehran’s nuclear program and accusations of violence in suppressing January’s protests.