Bangladesh records 2nd highest single-day COVID-19 deaths

Bangladesh today registered 226 deaths in past 24 hours, the second highest single-day toll since the pandemic’s outbreak, while it posted 12,236 COVID-19 positive cases, the third highest in a day, during the same period.

“The pandemic claimed 226 lives in a span of 24 hours, pushing the nationwide coronavirus death toll to 17,278 so far,” Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement.

The official tally showed the virus infected 10,71,778 so far while the daily infection continued to exceed 10,000 mark for several days since on July 6. It said 27.23 percent of the 44,941 samples collected in 24 hours were tested positive while the infection rate was only 2.30 percent just on February 8 this year as during the late winter season, the rate started decreasing sharply.

The recovery count rose to 9,05,807 after another 8,395 patients, the highest number in a single day, were discharged from the hospitals during the past one day.

The DGHS statistics showed of the people infected from the beginning, 84.51 percent recovered, while 1.61 percent died.