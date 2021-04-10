Bangladesh records highest COVID-19 deaths in a single day

Bangladesh today recorded 77 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths, the highest number in a single day since its first detection on March 8 last year while 5,343 fresh cases were reported during the period.

“The tally of infections has surged to 6,78,937 as 5,343 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours,” Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement.

A total of 77 COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours increasing the death toll from the pandemic to 9,661.

It said 20.49 percent of the 26,077 samples collected in 24 hours were tested positive while the infection rate was only 2.30 percent just on February 8 this year as during the late winter season, the rate started decreasing sharply.

The samples were tested at 243 authorized medical laboratories across the country during the time as the government put in efforts to increase the number of testing centers gradually with resurgence of the pandemic.

The recovery count rose to 5,72,378 after another 3,837 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the past one day.

The DGHS statistics showed of the people infected from the beginning, 84.30 percent recovered, while 1.42 percent died.