Bangladesh Records Third Highest Remittance in History in January

Bangladesh has achieved a new milestone in the flow of expatriate earnings or remittances in the recently concluded month of January. Throughout the month, expatriates sent home 3.17 billion US dollars, marking the third highest single-month remittance in the country’s history.

Arif Hossain Khan, spokesperson for the Bangladesh Bank, confirmed this information on Sunday (February 1).

He stated that an average of approximately 102.3 million dollars in remittances entered the country daily in January. Compared to 2.19 billion dollars received in remittances during the same period last year, the flow has increased by about 45 percent this year. This sends a positive signal for the country’s foreign exchange reserves and economy.

Previously, expatriates sent 3.23 billion dollars in December last year, which was the second highest monthly remittance flow. Furthermore, 3.29 billion dollars was received in March of the 2024-25 fiscal year, which currently stands as the highest monthly remittance ever recorded in Bangladesh’s history.

Meanwhile, a total of 19.44 billion dollars in remittances has been received during the seven months from July to January of the current 2025-26 fiscal year. During the same period of the last fiscal year, this amount was 15.96 billion dollars. Consequently, a significant upward trend in overall remittance flow is observable.

Experts believe that the increased remittance by expatriates will further strengthen the country’s economy and have a positive impact on foreign transactions.