No Disorder Will Be Allowed in Elections: Home Advisor

Home Advisor Lieutenant General (Retd.) Md. Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has stated that no kind of disorder will be allowed during the upcoming national parliamentary elections and referendum. Necessary measures are being taken as per the situation demands. To achieve this, the Army, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), and police are working in a coordinated manner.

He made these remarks to journalists on Sunday (February 1) after an exchange of views on law and order, organized at the Chittagong World Trade Centre to ensure the smooth conduct of the national parliamentary elections and referendum.

The Home Advisor stated that the election on February 12 will be fair, impartial, and festive. The preparations of the law enforcement agencies are excellent. There is no apprehension of major difficulties surrounding the election. He claimed that most of the recent incidents of violence are stemming from internal conflicts within parties.

He said, “If one person is invited to an event, two people show up. Then, if there is a disagreement in decisions, they start fighting among themselves. Therefore, public awareness is very crucial.”

When asked about the recent killing of a BGB officer by terrorists in the Jungle Salimpur area of Sitakunda, Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said that many of those involved in the incident have already been brought under the purview of law, and operations are ongoing to arrest the remaining culprits.

Regarding allegations of candidates violating the code of conduct in various constituencies of Chittagong, he said, “It’s not that minor violations are not occurring in one or two constituencies. Action is being taken against candidates every day.”

In response to a question about whether internet connectivity would be shut down on election day to prevent the spread of rumors on Facebook, the Home Advisor clearly stated that the internet would remain open during the elections. Legal action would be taken against anyone who illegally shuts down the internet. He urged everyone to refrain from spreading rumors and false news.

Addressing journalists, he said that previously, journalists could not question or write freely. What is possible for journalists to question now was not possible then. The current government has granted freedom of expression. However, he also emphasized the importance of truthful and responsible news reporting.

When asked about the safety of female voters during the elections, the Home Advisor said, “Just as you are safe here, women will be equally safe at the polling stations.”

Present at the event were Chittagong Divisional Commissioner Dr. Zia Uddin, CMP Commissioner Hasib Aziz, DIG Ahsan Habib Palash of Chittagong Range, Deputy Commissioner Zahidul Islam Mia, Superintendent of Police Nazir Ahmed Khan, along with regional and district election officials. Senior officials from the Armed Forces Division, RAB, BGB, and Ansar-VDP also participated in the meeting.